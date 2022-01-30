comscore ‘Iolani girls basketball puts it together late to fend off surging Maryknoll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani girls basketball puts it together late to fend off surging Maryknoll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

Jovi Lefotu scored 20 points and Abby Tanaka pumped in 18 as No. 1 ‘Iolani escaped with a 51-42 win over No. 8 Maryknoll on Saturday night at Maryknoll Community Center. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 30, 2022
Next Story
Chaminade men fall at Point Loma

Scroll Up