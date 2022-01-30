‘Iolani girls basketball puts it together late to fend off surging Maryknoll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jovi Lefotu scored 20 points and Abby Tanaka pumped in 18 as No. 1 ‘Iolani escaped with a 51-42 win over No. 8 Maryknoll on Saturday night at Maryknoll Community Center.

The Raiders improved to 7-0 in ILH play (10-2 overall) after a game that was essentially even until the final minute of play. Tanaka was particularly clutch, hitting four of her six 3-point attempts and then all four of her free-throw tries in the final minute.

“We just knew we had to move the ball consistently against their zone. We knew that we would get a bunch of shots from it and that worked really well for us tonight,” Tanaka said.

Maryknoll’s 2-3 matchup zone was a tough challenge.

“It’s exactly what we expected,” ‘Iolani coach Dean Young said. “I expected it to be a battle in the paint. I told this team, this game is going to be won or lost in the paint, in the trenches. They’re so tough. They’ve got multiple girls who post hard.”

Lefotu also had nine rebounds and five assists while hitting two treys.

Maryknoll may have played its best game of the season despite the loss. The Spartans began ILH play 0-5, won their next two games and showed the Raiders why they were one of the hottest teams in the state. Now 2-6 in league play, and with Kamehameha’s win over Punahou — which played without Laynee Torres-Kahapea (injury) — Maryknoll is now locked in fourth place. That means the Spartans and Raiders are on course to clash again in the playoffs.

Using an air-tight 2-3 matchup zone, Maryknoll got a 3 from Kiani Ho‘olulu and two free throws from Ciera Tugade-Agasiva to open a 37-33 lead with 6:37 remaining.

‘Iolani, which shot just 29% from the arc, got a 3 from Tanaka and a traditional three-point play on the block from 6-foot freshman Callie Pieper to regain the lead, 39-38, with 4:33 left.

Tanaka clutched up again with a corner 3 with 3:42 remaining, and ‘Iolani led 42-38. Maryknoll stayed close as the visitors spread the court and forced the Spartans to switch from zone to man-to-man defense.

Two free throws by Tugade-Agasiva cut the lead to 44-42 with 53.7 seconds to go, but the Raiders pushed the ball against Maryknoll’s fullcourt press. Tanaka found Haylie-Anne Ohta for a layup, increasing the Raiders’ lead to 46-42 with 47.2 seconds left.

Tanaka also hustled for an offensive rebound and was fouled. Her two makes at the foul line extended ‘Iolani’s lead to 48-42 with 45.8 seconds remaining.

Maryknoll never scored again as Tanaka and Lefotu closed the game out with more charity shots.

Tugade-Agasiva, a sophomore, led Maryknoll with 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Ho‘olulu, also a sophomore, tallied 13 points, including 4-for-9 shooting from the 3-point line.

“We’re going to play ‘Iolani two more times next week. We accept the challenge. We just keep grinding and hopefully we get better as the week goes on with the start of the playoff on Saturday,” Maryknoll coach Tony Ho‘olulu said. “Any team is beatable on any night in the ILH.”

The Spartans employed their 2-3 zone in the first half, slowing the game down — precisely opposite of ‘Iolani’s approach. Tanaka hit a left corner 3, Lefotu scored on a layup and Tanaka splashed a 3 from the right corner for a 15-10 lead. Lilly Koki’s straightaway 3 before the buzzer kept the Spartans within 15-13 going into the second quarter.

Lefotu swished 3-pointers from the wing and top to open the Raiders’ lead to 23-17. After the senior hustled for a putback and made the ensuing free throw, ‘Iolani’s lead was 26-17.

Maryknoll chipped into the lead, but Ohta’s 3-pointer at the buzzer extended ‘Iolani’s lead to 29-21 at intermission.

A third member of the officiating crew showed up before the second half.

The Spartans went on an 11-2 run, taking a 32-31 lead on Taimane Faleafine-Auwae’s jumper in the paint. There were two more lead changes before ‘Iolani went ahead for good on Pieper’s three-point play.

—

Other scores

ILH

Varsity Girls

‘Iolani 51, Maryknoll 42

Island Pacific 28, St. Andrew’s 27, OT

Damien 41, Mid-Pacific 26

Hawaii Baptist 44, Sacred Hearts 36

Varsity Boys

‘Iolani 61, Mid-Pacific 44

Le Jardin 64, Hanalani 38

University 36, Saint Louis 22.

BIIF

Varsity Boys