Man, 19, injured after falling onto rocks in Kapalua area on Maui

A 19-year-old man sustained multiple injuries after he fell approximately 30 feet onto rocks at the Cliff House on Maui Saturday.
Maui firefighters responded to the area in Kapalua at about 5:50 p.m. Bystanders assisted the injured man before fire rescue crews arrived, the Maui Fire Department said.
The department’s Air 1 helicopter flew him to landing zone where medics treated him. He was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.
