Top News

Swimmer found floating at Maui beach dies in apparent drowning

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

A swimmer died in an apparent drowning in waters off Lahaina Sunday, according to the Maui Fire Department.

Fire rescue crews responded to a report of an unresponsive swimmer floating face down in waters about 40 yards from Honokowai Beach Park shortly before 6 p.m.

Crews brought him to shore and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation to no avail. The fire department said medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The swimmer’s name and age were not immediately available.

