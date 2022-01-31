comscore Asteroid-alert system now has 24-hour surveillance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Asteroid-alert system now has 24-hour surveillance

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

A newly expanded asteroid-alert system operated by the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy can now scan the entire sky every 24 hours for dangerous asteroids that could strike Earth with short notice. Read more

