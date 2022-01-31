Hawaii surfers advance in historic event

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was historic day at the Billabong Pro Pipeline as the first full women’s Championship Tour competition at Banzai Pipeline took place on Sunday. Read more

Seven surfers hailing from Hawaii advanced to the round of 16 through the first eight heats of the tournament.

Malia Manuel, Moana Jones Wong, and Bettylou Sakura Johnson each won their respective heats in the opening round to advance to the next stage of the competition. Jones Wong narrowly edged fellow Hawaii surfer Carissa Moore, who also made the cut as the second-place finisher in her heat.

Luana Silva claimed victory in her heat in the elimination round to punch her ticket to the round of 16, while Bethany Hamilton and Gabriela Bryan advanced following runner-up finishes in their respective elimination heats.

Wahine cap opening weekend with sweep

The University of Hawaii water polo team amassed 32 goals to sweep a doubleheader at the Michigan Invitational on Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

UH’s Elyse Lemay-Lavoie, Alba Bonamusa Boix and Paula Prats Rodriguez scored three goals each and the fifth-ranked Rainbow Wahine pulled away from No. 10 Indiana in a 15-8 victory at Canham Natatorium.

The Wahine closed the weekend with a 17-5 win over Salem with Ann Inoue and Lara Luka each netting four goals and UH closed its opening weekend at 3-1.

Luka scored four goals in UH’s 10-8 season-opening loss to No. 6 Michigan on Saturday. The Wahine rebounded later in the day with a 20-4 win over Marist with hat tricks from Lemay-Lavoie and Prats Rodriguez.