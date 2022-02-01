comscore 2 Virginia college officers shot; suspect in custody | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 Virginia college officers shot; suspect in custody

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  Police secured the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., today.

    Police secured the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., today.

BRIDGEWATER, Va. >> Two officers were shot at a private Virginia college today and a man was taken into custody, state police and school officials said.

Bridgewater College officials sent out a tweet in the early afternoon warning students and faculty about a shooter on campus. The college sent out a follow-up tweet about 2 p.m. saying police had apprehended a suspect after searching the campus but that students should continue sheltering in place. The college gave the all-clear at about 4:30 p.m.

Virginia State Police identified the victims as a campus law enforcement officer and a campus safety officer. Authorities did not release their names or their conditions or discuss a possible motive for the shooting.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he had been briefed on the situation.

Bridgewater College is a private liberal arts college located about 125 miles northwest of Richmond. Historically affiliated with the Church of the Brethren, the school had an enrollment of about 1,500 full-time students in the fall of 2021, according to its website.

