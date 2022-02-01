High surf warning in effect for north, west shores of most islands

A larger-than-expected west-northwest swell is expected to bring surf up to 26 feet to the north shores of most islands this morning, according to the National Weather Service.

A high surf warning is in effect for the north and west shores of most islands through 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Forecasters expect rapidly rising surf of 20 to 26 feet for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and high surf of 15 to 20 feet for the west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai.

Weather officials warn beachgoers to expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents.

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous, the NWS said in a bulletin this morning. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.