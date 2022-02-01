Man, 39, shot in foot after argument in Kalihi

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree assault investigation after a 39-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his foot following an argument with a male suspect in the Kalihi area Monday, police said.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Liliha Street at about 4:05 a.m. Monday where they treated the victim. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Details surrounding the shooting were not available as the victim was uncooperative with police officers, police said.
There are no arrests at this time.
