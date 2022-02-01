Police searching for woman who allegedly attacked McCully convenience store clerk after masking request

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly attacked a 54-year-old convenience store employee who asked her to put on a mask.
Police said the assault occurred at 7-Eleven at the McCully Shopping Center, 960 Kapiolani Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 22.
A woman entered the store when the employee asked her to put on a face mask. The woman assaulted the employee and fled. Police said the victim sustained substantial bodily injuries in the attack and was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
The suspect is wanted for second-degree assault. She is described as being in her 20s with black straight hair and a fair complexion.
CrimeStoppers released a video from a surveillance camera of the woman that shows her entering the store without a mask. She was wearing a gray shirt with black sleeves and black pants at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public may also send tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
