Column: Burn some biomass to generate electricity — but not trees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Burn some biomass to generate electricity — but not trees

  • By Henry Curtis and Dylan Ramos
  • Today
  • Updated 7:23 p.m.
  • Henry Curtis is executive director of Life of the Land.

  • Dylan Ramos volunteers on a task force focused on the decarbonization of Hawaii’s energy sector.

The following statement by the Hawaii Climate Commission highlights the critical role of forests in the mitigation of climate change: “Our forests have a huge role to play in reaching our net [carbon] neutral goal. Protecting existing forests as well as expanding their footprint will bring a suite of benefits including increasing soil health, recharging our water supply, providing resilient biodiversity, and protecting our reefs from erosion.” Read more

