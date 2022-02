Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nothing says “I love you” like a gourmet meal. Whether you’re dining out or staying in this Valentine’s Day, here are some ways to put a heart-shaped twist on your celebratory feast. Read more

Egg-in-a-Hole

Get artsy with this breakfast classic. Instead of punching out circles from buttered slices of bread, use a heart-shaped cookie cutter.

You can even serve the cut-out hearts alongside the toast and eggs.

Pizza

If you make homemade pizza dough, you can stretch it out into a heart when it’s time to bake. If you’d rather do something simpler, use a scissors to cut pre-sliced pepperoni pieces into small hearts.

Pancakes

You don’t need cookie cutters to make these — simply use a squeeze bottle filled with pancake batter to create heart shapes on the hot griddle and voila! Talk about a masterpiece.

Bacon

When you cut bacon slices in half and fold them into hearts, they can retain their shape when you bake them to a crisp.

Cakes

Whether you’re making cake or cheesecakes, you can take dessert to the next level using heart-shaped ramekins.

Roasted potatoes

After cutting potatoes into thick slices, use a cookie cutter to make heart shapes. End result: The cutest side dish ever.

Cheese

Doing a DIY charcuterie board? Use a heart cutter to create festive shapes from firm or semi-firm cheeses like cheddar, Gouda or havarti.

Cookies

Heart-shaped chocolate chip cookies are a classic, but you can up the ante by using your cookie cutters to make heart-shaped ice cream sandwiches.

Getting heart-sy

Looking to dine out or order takeout? Here are some heart-shaped foods for your consideration.

Artizen by Mw

From Feb. 7 to 14, indulge in Artizen by MW’s Valentine’s dessert specials, including large, macaron heart lollipops ($6) in flavors like strawberries and cream and chocolate buttercream.

Malu Honolulu

This heart-shaped raspberry Nama Choco cake ($17.50) features gateau chocolate. The cake is topped with fresh raspberries and white chocolate-strawberry hearts.

Let’s Graze Hi

This Sweetheart Box ($60) is designed to feed 1-4 people and includes three select cheeses, two types of charcuterie and accompaniments like honey or jam, fresh and dried fruits, chocolates and cookies, nuts and olives, and multi-grain crackers.

Chef Chai

End your meal on a sweet note with a heart-shaped white chocolate amore truffle ($11). This signature dessert is served with a fresh raspberry guava purée.

Buca Di Beppo

Buca di Beppo’s Valentine’s Lasagna Love-feast ($59.99 for two) is available Feb. 13-14 and includes a heart-shaped lasagna, complete with layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan.