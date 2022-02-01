These cookies deliver floral fruitiness

By rolling dried hibiscus into a dough studded with candied ginger, these slice-and-bake logs deliver a tangy, floral fruitiness.

Hibiscus-Spiraled Ginger Cookies

Ingredients:

• 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

• 3/4 cup granulated sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon ground ginger

• 2 tablespoons candied ginger, finely chopped

• 3 tablespoons turbinado or other coarse raw sugar

• 2 tablespoons dried hibiscus (from 1/4 cup dried hibiscus flowers), finely ground

• 1 tablespoon fresh orange zest

• 2 tablespoons dried edible flower petals, such as rose (optional)

Directions:

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter and sugar. Beat on medium until light and fluffy, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed, about 5 minutes. Add 1 egg and mix until just combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, candied ginger, salt and ground ginger, and whisk together. Turn the mixer off, add flour mix to the butter all at once and scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl. Turn the mixer speed to low and beat until flour is fully incorporated, scraping the bowl again if needed, about 30 seconds. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap, pressing down to form a flat square. Refrigerate the dough until firm, about 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, combine the turbinado sugar, hibiscus, edible flowers (if using) and orange zest.

Roll the dough between two sheets of parchment paper into a 10-by-13-inch rectangle. Peel off the top sheet of parchment paper. Beat the remaining egg with 1 tablespoon of water in a small bowl, and brush the surface of the dough with the egg mixture. Sprinkle the hibiscus mixture over the dough, leaving a 1/2-inch border along one of the long edges.

Press down lightly on the sugar to make sure it adheres to the dough. Turn the dough so that the coated long end is closest to you and, starting from that end, roll the dough into a tight log. Use the bottom sheet of parchment to help lift and roll the dough. Slice the log in equal halves, and wrap each half with 1 sheet of parchment. Refrigerate until the dough is firm enough to slice, at least 1 hour and up to 3 days.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Slice each log into 1/2-inch rounds. Lay the rounds on the prepared baking sheet, spacing at least 1/2-inch apart.

Bake until the cookies are golden at the bottom edges, rotating once halfway through baking, about 22 minutes. Move the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely. Store the cookies at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days. The baked cookies can also be stored frozen in an airtight container for up to 10 days. Thaw at room temperature before serving.

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus chilling dough; makes 2 dozen cookies.