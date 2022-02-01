Hawaii Prep World | Sports Lots of movement after Nos. 1, 2 in girls basketball Top 10 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:38 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! While ‘Iolani and Konawaena have been locked at the top two spots, the midsection of the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 has turned dynamic. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. While ‘Iolani and Konawaena have been locked at the top two spots, the midsection of the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 has turned dynamic. Old-school powerhouse Lahainaluna vaulted three notches higher to No. 3 after knocking off the MIL’s first-place team, Maui, 43-41, at the Sabers’ gym. Maui remained at No. 4 despite the loss, and only 10 points separate the Sabers and No. 7 Kamehameha. Hilo moved up two slots to No. 5 after a 49-42 win over rival Waiakea. Maryknoll’s turnaround — the Lady Spartans repelled Punahou by 10 points and Kamehameha by 18 — caught the eye of coaches and media on the panel. Maryknoll is at No. 6 this week, just ahead of Kamehameha and Punahou. Waiakea and Campbell round out the Top 10. Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW 1. ‘Iolani (10) (10-2, 7-0 ILH) 118 1 2. Konawaena (2) (7-2, 5-0 BIIF) 110 2 3. Lahainaluna (7-3, 6-1 MIL) 80 6 4. Maui (11-2, 8-1 MIL) 69 4 5. Hilo (5-1, 5-1 BIIF) 68 7 6. Maryknoll (7-8, 2-6 ILH) 65 8 7. Kamehameha (7-7, 3-5 ILH) 59 5 8. Punahou (6-5, 4-5 ILH) 37 3 9. Waiakea (2-2, 2-2 BIIF) 25 9 10. Campbell (10-2, 10-0 OIA West) 20 10 Also receiving votes: Damien 6, Kaiser 2, Hawaii Baptist 1. Previous Story New Raiders coach McDaniels hopes for success in 2nd stint