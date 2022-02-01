Lots of movement after Nos. 1, 2 in girls basketball Top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While ‘Iolani and Konawaena have been locked at the top two spots, the midsection of the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 has turned dynamic. Read more

Old-school powerhouse Lahainaluna vaulted three notches higher to No. 3 after knocking off the MIL’s first-place team, Maui, 43-41, at the Sabers’ gym.

Maui remained at No. 4 despite the loss, and only 10 points separate the Sabers and No. 7 Kamehameha.

Hilo moved up two slots to No. 5 after a 49-42 win over rival Waiakea. Maryknoll’s turnaround — the Lady Spartans repelled Punahou by 10 points and Kamehameha by 18 — caught the eye of coaches and media on the panel. Maryknoll is at No. 6 this week, just ahead of Kamehameha and Punahou.

Waiakea and Campbell round out the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (10) (10-2, 7-0 ILH) 118 1

2. Konawaena (2) (7-2, 5-0 BIIF) 110 2

3. Lahainaluna (7-3, 6-1 MIL) 80 6

4. Maui (11-2, 8-1 MIL) 69 4

5. Hilo (5-1, 5-1 BIIF) 68 7

6. Maryknoll (7-8, 2-6 ILH) 65 8

7. Kamehameha (7-7, 3-5 ILH) 59 5

8. Punahou (6-5, 4-5 ILH) 37 3

9. Waiakea (2-2, 2-2 BIIF) 25 9

10. Campbell (10-2, 10-0 OIA West) 20 10

Also receiving votes: Damien 6, Kaiser 2, Hawaii Baptist 1.