Hawaii Prep World | Sports Saint Louis leads ILH domination in boys Top 10 basketball poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:54 p.m. Sometimes close isn't enough, but close contact — and ensuing protocols — are enough to affect a basketball team. Saint Louis collected nine out of 10 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 on Monday. The Crusaders are 7-1 in the ILH gauntlet, where the teams that have stayed healthiest during the regular season are reaping the most rewards. Punahou received one first-place vote. Maryknoll, Punahou, 'Iolani and Kamehameha round out the Top 5, all ILH programs that have played musical chairs with the league schedule in condensed mode. 'Iolani is in the midst of a five-game stretch in a span of 10 days. Kamehameha has five contests over a 12-day span. Kahuku, leader of the OIA East, is at No. 6. OIA West frontrunner Mililani is at No. 7. Roosevelt enters the Top 10 for the first time this season. The 10th-ranked Rough Riders host unbeaten Kahuku today. . Kailua, undefeated in OIA East play, is at No. 8 again, with MIL powerhouse Baldwin at No. 9. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (9) (13-1, 7-1 ILH) 98 1 2. Maryknoll (7-3, 6-2 ILH) 81 2 3. Punahou (1) (8-4, 4-3 ILH) 67 4 4. 'Iolani (8-5, 4-3 ILH) 64 3 5. Kamehameha (7-3, 4-3 ILH) 62 5 6. Kahuku (7-0, 7-0 OIA East) 61 6 7. Mililani (9-1, 7-0 OIA West) 49 7 8. Kailua (7-1, 7-0 OIA East) 35 8 9. Baldwin (7-2, 6-0 MIL) 13 9 10. Roosevelt (6-1, 6-1 OIA East) 7 NR No longer in Top 10: Kalaheo (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Maui Prep 4, Kalaheo 3, Kohala 3, Kaiser 2, Mid-Pacific 1.