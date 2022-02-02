Honolulu Police Department releases incident summary of Hibiscus Drive killings

The Honolulu Police Department released the official incident summary of the ambush and killing of two Honolulu police officers by a a man who allegedly beat his landlady and stabbed a neighbor who tried to save her.

The 17-page “Summary Report of the Hibiscus Drive Critical Incident January 19, 2020” was released to media this afternoon.

On Jan. 19, 2020, a renter at 3015 Hibiscus Drive, Jaroslav “Jerry” Hanel, aka “Yarda”, who had a history of complaints of menacing behavior, allegedly assaulted his landlady, Lois Cain, stabbed another tenant who tried to save her, and shot and killed Honolulu police officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kala­­ma before setting the house ablaze.

Enriquez and Kalama were among the oficers dispatched to by a 911 caller reporting suspicious circumstances.

Cain had moved to evict Hanel the week before she was killed, had been trying to get him to seek mental health treatment, which he refused.

At 9:02 a.m. that morning HPD officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance call at 3015 Hibiscus Drive. Officer Yongming Huang, Officer Cody Peer, and Officer Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez saw a woman, Gisela Ricardi King, who had been stabbed in the leg.

King told officers that the downstairs tenant, Jerry Hanel was the man who attacked her and that her friend, Lois Cain, maybe trapped by Hanel. The officers approached Hanel’s downstairs unit and called for him to come outside.

At 9:08 a.m. Huang and Peer made their way down the driveway with Enriquez right behind them, according to the summary.

Police dispatch told the officers over the radio that the ambulance was on the way for the stabbing victim. At 9:09 a.m the three officers walked to the bottom of the driveway as Officer Huang pointed out where he recalled the suspect was living.

The officers then stood in the open driveway area facing the closed downstairs door.

While looking at the door of bottom unit, Officer Peer called out, ‘Yarda, come out with your hands up!’,” according to the summary. “One loud gunshot was heard, and Officer Enriquez fell backward to the ground and became unresponsive. Huang and Officer Peer ran into the carport area at the bottom of the driveway as Peer yelled, ‘Shots fired, shots fired’ while Officer Huang transmitted to dispatch that shots were fired.”

Peer told police dispatch that an officer was down and requested an ambulance immediately.

“Officer Enriquez was shot in the chest by a sniper and fell to the ground unresponsive. Additional officers responded to the scene to assist, including Officer Kaulike Kalama who took up a perimeter position at the driveway of the residence. Officer Kalama provided cover while Officer Enriquez was carried to safety,” according to the report.

Officers again identified themselves and ordered Hanel to come out. Another loud shot was heard and Officer Kalama fell to the ground, wounded by a shot in the chest by the sniper.

“Officer Kalama discharged his HPD rifle eight times before becoming unresponsive. Officer Charles Spencer rendered aid to Kalama and discharged his HPD-issued firearm once in the direction of the gunshots. Officer Spencer stayed with Officer Kalama until other officers arrived to carry Officer Kalama to safety where life-saving efforts continued until he could be transported to the hospital,” according to the report.

Shortly after Kalama was shot, black smoke could be seen iside the house and a single gunshot was heard.

“Officer Enriquez and Officer Kalama succumbed to their wounds and were pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. Both had been shot in the upper chest. Two bodies were subsequently located among the debris at the scene. One was positively identified as Ms. Cain, the homeowner, and the other was identified as the suspect, Jerry Hanel. Near the suspect’s body, a Weatherby rifle (.460 caliber) was recovered,” according to the summary.

Interm Chief Rade Vanic informed the police commission during its regular meeting today that the report was ready and would be released to media who requested it. The commission was advised to place the report on the agenda of their next meeting before discussing it with Vanic and HPD leadership.

