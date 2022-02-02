Maui firefighters extinguish apartment fire in Kihei

Maui firefighters today extinguished a structure fire at the Paradise Gardens apartment complex in Kihei that displaced one resident and three pets.

Fire personnel were alerted to the blaze at 851 S. Kihei Road at 11:11 a.m.

Three units responded to the call, with crews arriving on scene to find an active fire at a one-bedroom residence. Firefighters brought the fire under control within 30 minutes and managed to contain it to the apartment where it started.

One resident, who was not home at the time of the incident, was displaced along with their three pets.

The fire caused an estimated $124,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.