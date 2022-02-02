Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, D- Hawaii, said the Department of Defense’s decision to appeal “is a betrayal to the people of Hawaii” and said the military must shut down Red Hill if it can’t be a “good neighbor and stewards of our environment.” He was misquoted Tuesday in a story on Page A1.

>> The Rainbow Warriors play at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. The name of the arena was inaccurately reported in a story Saturday.