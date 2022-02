Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The questionable 292-page report by the special House Investigative Committee should have never been created in the first place (“Report finds no criminal wrongdoing by auditor,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 30).

Les Kondo, as the state auditor, and his staff are under constant political attacks and slanderous actions by members of the Legislature and various state agencies because they are doing their jobs for the public good.

They are the “eyes and ears” of voters and taxpayers to ensure that policies, procedures and, most important, fiscal matters of our state government are brought to the forefront. This smear campaign initiated by committee chairwoman Rep. Della Au Belatti and her fellow House committee members against the auditor and his office has been a waste of time, resources and taxpayer dollars.

I suggest the members of the investigative committee pay back the taxpayers themselves. I am proud that we have Kondo and his dedicated team of auditors working on behalf of the people of Hawaii to try and instill transparency in our state government.

Elected officials should be working with, not against, the auditor’s office.

Jackie L. Grambusch Jr.

Kapolei

Don’t let Navy dump water into stream

I can’t believe that the Hawaii Department of Health is allowing the Navy to dump millions of gallons of contaminated treated water into Halawa Stream (“Millions of gallons of water to be filtered and flushed from contaminated Red Hill well,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 29).

Why aren’t scientists, water safety officials and the Native Hawaiian community protesting and calling for accountability? Hawaii waterways and oceans are on the brink of contamination, with continued and heightened destruction of aquatic life.

Auwe. Where’s the accountability?

Wil Luna

Kapolei

With COVID restrictions, fireworks a joy to watch

In all the fuss about illegal fireworks, I would like to say that the illegal aerial displays compensate for the sadness of not having fireworks on the Fourth of July because crowds could spread COVID-19 (“Hawaii legislators seek to fix fireworks problem,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31). The brave people shooting aerials do a service for the rest of us watching safely and joyfully from our own homes.

Harmony Bentosino

Kapolei

Blangiardi avoids taking stands on difficult issues

I voted for Rick Blangiardi for mayor of Honolulu because he projected positive energy and seemed to be distanced from the sludge of local back- room politics. However, his refusal to take a chance on anything difficult or controversial makes me think that Coach Blangiardi’s only go-to play nowadays is a lateral pass.

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

Limiting court choice looks discriminatory

“Wanted: Supreme Court justice to fill upcoming open position. Whites, men need not apply.”

Is it only me or is this maybe just a little bit racist and a whole lot gender- discriminatory?

If this kind of wording or innuendo were to appear in the business world, it would be challenged immediately. But a good number of folks seem to think that it is perfectly acceptable with regard to the selection of our next high court nominee.

I am sure that this type of selectivity exists in the private sector. It is not acceptable there either, but at least most of those soliciting help have the sense to take all applications and keep their prejudices discreet, not make front-page news out of it.

Gordon Fowler

Aiea

Breyer should not have been pressured to retire

Justice Stephen Breyer is in the news because of his decision to retire from the United States Supreme Court. He presents himself as a quick-witted, alert and judicious person. There is no indication that he suffers any physical or mental impediment. In fact, he looks good for a man of 83 years. There is no doubt that he could provide additional years of excellent service to the court.

It is sad that political pressures from Democrats have resulted in his pre- mature retirement. Democrats want President Joe Biden to nominate his replacement on the court. Biden has promised that he will limit his search to only Black women.

Federal laws ban employment practices that discriminate against a person based upon race, color, sex, religion, national origin or age. It is ironic that an elderly person is being forced out of a job he can still ably perform only to be replaced by a Black woman to the exclusion of all otherwise outstanding candidates.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

Affordable housing must be well-designed

Is it only me or does the diagram of the proposed affordable housing at Aloha Stadium look like a concrete jungle for people with less money (“New visions for Halawa site,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 27)? Am I missing something?

Yes, we definitely must have more affordable housing for local people, but it must be well-designed and be good places to live. I know we’re desperate, but we gotta be smart about it.

Judy Soares

Waipahu

