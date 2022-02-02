Off the News: Vaccines for youngest keiki

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are many Hawaii parents who were happy to hear the news that by the end of February, Pfizer- BioNTech could get approval for its COVID-19 vaccine doses geared for children ages 6 months to 5 years. How many, is the question.

It’s taken a long push to get keiki ages 5 to 11 vaccinated. Emergency use authorization for those doses came at the end of October, and as of Tuesday, only 39.3% of that group had received at least one shot. Hesitant parents seem to be more hesitant, the younger the child.

With help, Endo keeps the taiko beat

Kenny Endo has dedicated himself to preserving and advancing the vibrant Japanese art of taiko drumming. The pandemic slowed his efforts, curbing the teaching and performing possible through his Taiko Center of the Pacific. So it is heartening that he has received a $50,000 grant from United States Artists, one of 63 USA Fellowships awarded by the Chicago-­based organization.

He’ll be touring on the mainland again beginning in March, working his way through 10 states, keeping the beat as he has for nearly 50 years.