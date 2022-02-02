comscore Off the News: Vaccines for youngest keiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Vaccines for youngest keiki

  • Today
  • Updated 6:07 p.m.

There are many Hawaii parents who were happy to hear the news that by the end of February, Pfizer- BioNTech could get approval for its COVID-19 vaccine doses geared for children ages 6 months to 5 years. How many, is the question. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Happy Year of the Tiger

Scroll Up