Funding is being considered to recognize 8,000 Kalaupapa residents diagnosed with leprosy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Funding is being considered to recognize 8,000 Kalaupapa residents diagnosed with leprosy

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO The proposed Kalaupapa memorial would be built on the now-vacant site of the Baldwin Home for Boys in Kalawao, where the colony was first established. Pictured above is the Baldwin Home for Boys before 1909.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Clarence “Boogie” Kahilihiwa is pictured with Valerie Monson, former executive director of Ka ‘Ohana o Kalaupapa, in 2018 at Kalaupapa Bookstore. Kahilihiwa died in 2021 and was a champion of the Kalaupapa memorial. Monson is holding a picture of her organization’s founder Bernard Punikai‘a.

  • COURTESY G70/ KA ‘OHANA O KALAUPAPA The rendering above shows the proposed Kalaupapa Memorial to bear the names of the 8,000 Hawaii residents diagnosed with Hansen’s disease and exiled on the remote Molokai peninsula.

Of the 8,000 Hawaii residents diagnosed with leprosy who were banished to Kalaupapa from 1866 to 1969, there are nine people remaining today who have the right to live at the isolated Molokai peninsula, said Valerie Monson, former executive director of the nonprofit Ka ‘Ohana o Kalaupapa. Read more

