Office of Hawaiian Affairs Hawaii island trustee Keola Lindsey stepped down Tuesday. The agency announced Lindsey’s intent Monday.

According to OHA, Lindsey cited focusing on the well-being of his family in a resignation letter submitted to the board of trustees. He was elected to his first term on the board in November 2020.

The board plans to meet this month to take action on filling Lindsey’s vacant seat. It will have 60 days to appoint a new Hawaii island trustee, who will serve through November’s general election.

“My colleagues and I offer our heartfelt mahalo to Trustee Lindsey for his service to the lahui and we wish nothing but the best for him and his ohana,” said OHA Board Chairwoman Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey in a statement.

Keola Lindsey, a University of Hawaii at Manoa and Hawaii Preparatory Academy graduate, had worked as OHA’s chief advocate and first Papahanaumokuakea program manager before he was elected to the board. While on the board, he served as vice chairman of the Beneficiary Advocacy and Empowerment Committee and led the Permitted Interaction Group, which handled audit reviews.

The agency also said in a news release that he was an advocate for Native Hawaiians affected by the fires in Waimea in 2021 and the protection of the islands’ natural and cultural resources.