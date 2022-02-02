Former Warrior Nate Ilaoa heads recruiting at key juncture

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was January 2001, and Nate Ilaoa was a high-profile football player from Virginia on a recruiting trip to Hawaii. Read more

“One of the coolest things was Timmy (Chang) was one of the guys who hosted me on my visit,” Ilaoa recalled of his University of Hawaii-sponsored trip. “They were coming off a 3-9 season, but he talked about how things were going to be special, and I believed him. I talked to my family about Hawaii, and he was a big reason I signed with Hawaii.”

Ilaoa had a heralded six-year career at UH, leading to an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine and seventh-round selection in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Now Chang is the UH football team’s head coach and, as of Monday, Ilaoa is the director of player personnel and recruiting coordinator.

“Twenty-plus years later, and (Chang is) the reason I’m back at UH,” Ilaoa said.

With today’s opening of the signing period for football prospects, Ilaoa has been working feverishly to set up future visits. There are lists to be categorized, videos to be evaluated, and coaches to be contacted.

“It’s come full circle,” Ilaoa said of reuniting with Chang, UH’s record-setting quarterback from 2000 through 2004. “This time around, we’re on the same team again, and the goal is still the same, which is to win. He has a game plan on how to get it done. I’m happy to help be part of the push.”

As a player, Ilaoa was influential in answering visiting prospects’ questions about the school and culture.

“We talked about the aloha and the family atmosphere and the whole thing,” said former slotback Davone Bess, who went on to play professionally after leaving UH. “He knew I was coming off a second chance, and he was encouraging me to stay focused and do the best I can with this opportunity.”

Bess said Ilaoa, who played running back and slot receiver, welcomed competition. “There wasn’t jealousy or animosity, we were all there for each other,” Bess said. “The job is going to be great for Nate. Anything he can do for UH will be good. He’s a legend, and I’m rooting for him.”

Ilaoa said he envisions current Rainbow Warriors being helpful in recruiting.

“When you get these (prospects) on campus, they’ll see some of the players,” Ilaoa said. “Coaches will put their best foot forward, but when players vouch for you, I think it goes a long way with recruits. When I came on my visit, to hear it from (Chang), that meant a lot. You’re kind of in the same boat. It’s the same with recruits hearing from current players what it’s like out here.”