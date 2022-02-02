comscore Former Warrior Nate Ilaoa heads recruiting at key juncture | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former Warrior Nate Ilaoa heads recruiting at key juncture

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.

It was January 2001, and Nate Ilaoa was a high-profile football player from Virginia on a recruiting trip to Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Prep debate rages over shot clock to speed up the pace of play

Scroll Up