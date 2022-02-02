John John Florence and Seth Moniz advance at Billabong Pro

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

John John Florence and Seth Moniz advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals while three others from Hawaii were knocked out Tuesday at the Billabong Pro Pipeline at Oahu’s Banzai Pipeline.

Florence (17.77) and Moniz (8.00) advanced through the round of 32 and continued their run into the round of 16, taking down Brazilians Joao Chianca (16.74) and Filipe Toledo (3.50), respectively. Florence and Moniz will face each other in the quarterfinal.

The first heat of the day saw Hawaii’s Barron Mamiya advance over American Conner Coffin with a score of 10.77. A solid score of 9.50 wasn’t enough for Ivan Florence, who fell to Brazil’s Toledo. Heat 10 pitted Moniz against fellow Hawaii surfer Ezekiel Lau. Both men scored in double digits, but it was Moniz who pulled ahead with a score of 12.00 to Lau’s 10.27.

John John Florence advanced out of the round of 32 with his round-leading 14.57 score.

Mamiya’s score of 15.17 was the fourth-best mark of the round of 16, but his opponent happened to be 11-time WSL champion Kelly Slater, who trailed only Florence with a score of 17.23.

HPU sweeps doubleheader

The Hawaii Pacific softball team swept a doubleheader over visiting Corban 6-0 and 4-3 on Tuesday at Howard Akita Field.

Noel Saunders led the Sharks (3-1) with four RBIs on the day, three of which came in the first game, while teammate Kanoe Tanigawa went 4-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored to hand Corban two losses to open its season.

HPU will return to action this weekend in the Concordia Kickoff Classic at The Great Park in Irvine, Calif.