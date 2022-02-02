comscore John John Florence and Seth Moniz advance at Billabong Pro | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

John John Florence and Seth Moniz advance at Billabong Pro

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

John John Florence and Seth Moniz advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinals while three others from Hawaii were knocked out Tuesday at the Billabong Pro Pipeline at Oahu’s Banzai Pipeline. Read more

