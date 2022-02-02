Baldwin alum Donan Cruz having a blast as volleyball coach of No. 10 Ball State

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Donan Cruz couldn’t have come up with a better way to begin his tenure as Ball State men’s volleyball coach. Read more

Donan Cruz couldn’t have come up with a better way to begin his tenure as Ball State men’s volleyball coach.

The 2001 Baldwin alumnus brought a level of excitement to Worthen Arena that hasn’t been seen in a long time in Muncie, Ind., when his team pulled off back-to-back wins over defending national champion and No. 1-ranked Hawaii, including a five-setter on Monday with more than 1,500 raucous fans in attendance.

“That was definitely the biggest crowd we’ve had this year,” Cruz said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I think it’s been a long time since (Ball State) had that kind of excitement around a match, and to be quite honest with you, a lot of that was because of Hawaii and just kind of the brand of volleyball that they bring into any gym.”

Ball State enjoyed much success after establishing men’s volleyball as a varsity sport in 1964, winning 21 Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association regular-season titles and 14 tournament championships over a 39-year span through 2002.

The Cardinals haven’t won a conference title since, and Cruz was named the program’s fourth head coach last summer after spending 10 seasons at Grand View University in Iowa, where he won two national championships and was named the AVCA NAIA men’s national Coach of the Year four times.

Cruz, who originally moved to Iowa to be closer to his wife’s family, called it a “perfect storm” that made it possible to take the job at Ball State.

“We were rooted (in Iowa) because my wife’s roots were in the area and there were other opportunities that kind of came up within the last six or seven years, but nothing that really resonated to the degree that you would pick up (the phone) and relocate,” Cruz said. “But this opportunity came up and it just seemed right. I felt like Grand View was in a much better place than when I started the program and it was a good time to explore something new.”

Cruz accepted the job in June but didn’t get his family settled into their new place in Indiana until just before Thanksgiving.

Ball State began its season less than two months later, and in his first five matches as head coach, he already owns two wins over a No. 1-ranked team.

It was the first time a Ball State team has beaten a No. 1 team since 1995.

“Any time you’re hosting a defending national champion, it’s going to be a fun time,” Cruz said. “More so because between (Hawaii head coach) Charlie (Wade) and (assistant coach) Milan (Zarkovic) and (assistant coach) Josh (Walker) and (volunteer coach) Chad (Giesseman), those are all guys that I’ve had a really fortunate opportunity to cross paths with over the last few years. I grew up watching Hawaii men’s volleyball and have always been a big fan since I can remember. It’s what inspired me to play volleyball and get involved.”

Ball State took advantage of a short-handed UH squad, sweeping the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday before pulling out a five-set thriller on Monday.

Outside hitter Kaleb Jenness was named the MIVA Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. He hit .467 with 19 kills in the three-set sweep and followed it up with 20 kills and hit .356 in the rematch on Monday.

“UH came back firing,” Cruz said of Monday’s win. “We know that they were down some pretty key players and it sounds like they’re going to return this coming weekend, so we’ll see good things out of them moving froward.”

Ball State has two players on its roster from Hawaii. Freshman Xander Pink, a Punahou alumnus, appeared in both matches against UH in a reserve role.

Hitter Lucas Biondi, who won a Division II state title with St. Francis in 2019, joined the team just before the semester started.

“Both are pretty stellar volleyball players,” Cruz said. “We’ll definitely be trying our best to get the right match with the local players we think can be a fit.”

Punahou senior Keau Thompson, a 6-foot-3 lefty hitter, has signed with Ball State for next season.

The Cardinals, who jumped five spots to No. 10 and received three first-place votes in Monday’s NVA/AVCA coaches poll that was announced before their second win over UH, plays on the road for the first time this weekend at No. 9 Brigham Young.

Donan Cruz

>> School: Ball State University

>> Position: Head coach

>> High school: Baldwin (2001)

>> Notable achievements: Four-time AVCA NAIA men’s national Coach of the Year … compiled 211-55 record in 10 seasons at Grand View (Iowa) and won two national championships.