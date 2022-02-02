Baldwin alum Donan Cruz having a blast as volleyball coach of No. 10 Ball State
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:01 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY BALL STATE UNIVERSITY CREATIVE SERVICES
Donan Cruz spent 10 successful seasons at Grand View before taking over at Ball State last summer.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree