Kahuku basketball boys beat Roosevelt with defense

Bodies were strewn everywhere, but this was no Kahuku football game.

Like the gridiron squad, though, Kahuku’s boys basketball team relies on opportunistic defense. Amari Westmoreland-Vendiola came up with crucial steals and a dunk, and Ben Holakeituai hit a big 3-pointer during a fourth-quarter run as No. 6 Kahuku outlasted No. 10 Roosevelt 48-36 on Tuesday night at the Rough Riders’ gym.

Westmoreland-Vendiola finished with 26 points to lead Kahuku, which is now 8-0 in OIA East play. Roosevelt’s five-game win streak came to an end as Kahuku’s man-to-man defense stifled the Rough Riders in the final quarter. Kayman Lewis led Roosevelt (6-2) with 13 points but had just two in the final quarter as the 6-foot-3 Westmoreland-Vendiola denied him the ball.

“I felt like we just locked in on defense going into the second half. I felt like that brought us the momentum,” Westmoreland-Vendiola said. “We just did it on our own. Everyone just played their role.”

It wasn’t a perfectly efficient game for Kahuku, but a road win on a school night after a long drive is never taken for granted.

“The boys played well. I felt we could’ve done better. Roosevelt played a heck of a game. They tried to kind of slow us down and kind of got us out of our game. At the end, it was defense that brought the game to us and we were able to do our thing,” Kahuku coach Brandyn Akana said. “Great job by coach Steve (Hathaway). He played us well, but thank goodness our defense picked up and we got it going.”

Roosevelt trailed 22-20 at the half, coming up with a 6-0 run sparked by a tough 2-3 matchup zone. A crowd of roughly 150 roared its approval on a night when the OIA re-opened its doors to spectators.

But the second half opened with a steal by Holakeituai, a 6-2 junior, who then fed the ball to his trailer, Westmoreland-Vendiola for a deuce. Aiken Naihe then splashed a straightaway 3 to open the lead to 27-22.

Westmoreland-Vendiola then tipped a pass and swooped in for a two-handed dunk, and after Denzon Sevi-Sika exploded in the lane for a pump fake and layup, the visitors led 31-22 with 2:07 left in the third quarter.

Holakeituai closed out the third with a straightaway 3, and after Daniel Kaio scored on a fast-break layup, Holakeituai swished two free throws, giving Kahuku a 38-27 lead. From there, the lead continued to expand as Roosevelt’s halfcourt offense struggled to get clean looks. The lead stretched to 17 after Westmoreland-Vendiola hit a 3 and scored again off a steal.

“They’re good. You can’t make mistakes against them. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds tonight. I think we had four or five backdoor (passes) that went off our leg. We probably missed four or five layups,” Roosevelt coach Hathaway said.

“It’s hard to simulate Kahuku’s pressure. Their length, we don’t have that length. They’re all the same size. That’s a really good team, but I think we are, too.”

Junior center Kamuela Kaaihue added eight points, scoring inside and providing plenty of physicality for Roosevelt in the paint.