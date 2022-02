Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division III: Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission Academy, 6 p.m.

ILH girls, Division II: Mid-Pacific at

Hanalani, 5 p.m.

Division III: Hawaiian Mission Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5:30 p.m.; La Pietra vs.

Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at Hanalani.

OIA girls: Division I playoffs, first round, Farrington at Nanakuli; Kapolei at Moanalua; Kalani at Radford; Leilehua at Kahuku. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

OIA girls: Division II playoffs, first round, Aiea at Kalaheo, 6:30 p.m.; McKinley at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Punahou I-AA at Punahou;

‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Pac-Five vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Kalaheo at Kalani (boys at

4 p.m.); Kaimuki at Castle (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Moanalua at Kailua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); McKinley at Roosevelt (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Kahuku at Farrington (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.).

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Davis at Hawaii,

7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest men: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 7:30 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

PacWest women: Azusa Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m., at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Division I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 5:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Damien at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Kamehameha at Maryknoll,

6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 6 p.m. Division II: Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Division I: playoff, if needed. Division I-AA: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m. Division II: Damien vs. University, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin.

OIA girls: Division I playoffs, quarterfinals, Farrington/Nanakuli winner at Kaiser; Kapolei/Moanalua winner at Mililani; Kalani/Radford winner at Roosevelt; Leilehua/Kahuku winner at Campbell. Games start at 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Invitational, all day, at Hapuna Golf Course.

SOCCER

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Kalani, 4 p.m.

Beach volleyball

Hawaii Beachbows

2022 schedule

Duke Kahanamoku Classic

At Queen’s Beach

Feb. 25: Saint Mary’s

Feb. 25: Stanford

Feb. 26: UCLA

Cactus Classic

At Tucson, Ariz.

Mar. 4: Boise State

Mar. 4: Colorado Mesa

Mar. 5: Arizona State

Mar. 5: at Arizona

Queens Cup

At Queen’s Beach

Mar. 10: UC Davis

Mar. 10: California

Mar. 11: Nebraska

Mar. 11: TCU

Big West Challenge

At Long Beach, Calif.

Mar. 25: UC Davis

Mar. 25: CSUN

Mar. 25: CSU Bakersfield

Mar. 26: at Long Beach State

Mar. 26: Sacramento State

Mar. 26: Cal Poly

Mar. 31: at UCLA

Mar. 31: TCU

UCLA Invitational

At Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Apr. 2: Florida International

Apr. 2: USC

Apr. 3: LSU

Apr. 3: Utah

Apr. 9: Grand Canyon

Apr. 9: Loyola Marymount

Apr. 10: Loyola Marymount

Apr. 10: Grand Canyon

Alki Tournament

At Seattle, Wash.

Apr. 16: Oregon

Apr. 16: Portland

Apr. 16: at Washington

Soccer

ILH

Monday

Girls Varsity

Punahou 2, Kamehameha 1

Tuesday

Boys Varsity

Punahou 5, Saint Louis 0

Goal scorers: PUN—Andrew Lovell, Declan Horio, Keaton Hicks, Jedidiah Griffin, Kaimana Newman

BIIF

Monday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha 0, Hilo 0

french ligue 1

Tuesday

Lyon 2, Marseille 1

Basketball

College men

EAST

Creighton 59, UConn 55

Davidson 81, St. Bonaventure 76

Michigan St. 65, Maryland 63

Richmond 74, Duquesne 57

Seton Hall 70, Georgetown 63

SOUTH

Auburn 100, Alabama 81

Mississippi 76, LSU 72

Mississippi St. 78, South Carolina 64

North Carolina 90, Louisville 83, OT

Tennessee 90, Texas A&M 80

Virginia 67, Boston College 55

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 74

Kansas 70, Iowa St. 61

Kent St. 78, Miami (Ohio) 65

Michigan 85, Nebraska 79

N. Illinois 75, W. Michigan 56

Northwestern 79, Rutgers 78, OT

Ohio 87, Ball St. 63

Toledo 86, E. Michigan 66

Wichita St. 58, Tulsa 48

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 77, Texas 64

FAR WEST

Stanford 57, California 50

Utah St. 73, Air Force 46

College women

Top 25

No. 20 Notre Dame 69, No. 3 NC State 66

No. 4 Louisville 69, Miami 66

No. 12 Georgia Tech 59, Duke 46

No. 19 Oregon 72, Arizona State 58

Big West

UC Riverside 61, UC Davis 59

ILH

Monday

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani 48, Maryknoll 33

Girls Varsity II

Sacred Hearts 43, Mid-Pacific 36

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha 55, Damien 29

Punahou 44, Maryknoll 37

Boys Varsity II

‘Iolani II 69, Hanalani 53

Hawaii Baptist 47, University Lab 25

Punahou II 62, Maryknoll II 47

Girls Varsity II

Damien 55, Hawaii Baptist 45

Sacred Hearts 49, University Lab 32

‘Iolani II 53, Punahou 40

OIA

Boys Varsity

Kapolei 38, Radford 33

Boys Junior Varsity

Kapolei 43, Radfod 12