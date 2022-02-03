Honolulu firefighters airlift 2 hikers from Oahu trails

Honolulu firefighters rescued two hikers — one lost and another injured — on Oahu this afternoon.
At around 3:30 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call for an injured hiker on the Kuliouou Ridge trail. A 24-year-old woman reportedly had been hiking for four and a half hours before injuring her ankle.
At approximately 4:10 p.m., firefighters airlifted the hiker via helicopter.
Just before 4 p.m., while responding to the injured hiker, HFD received another call about a lost hiker on the Kaunala Ridge trail in Aina Haina. The hiker, a 69-year-old man, had been hiking for two and a half hours when he called 911 because he was lost and did not think he could make it off the trail before dark.
Around 5 p.m. today, rescue personnel located the man and airlifted him to safety as well.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.