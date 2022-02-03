Honolulu firefighters airlift 2 hikers from Oahu trails

Honolulu firefighters rescued two hikers — one lost and another injured — on Oahu this afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call for an injured hiker on the Kuliouou Ridge trail. A 24-year-old woman reportedly had been hiking for four and a half hours before injuring her ankle.

At approximately 4:10 p.m., firefighters airlifted the hiker via helicopter.

Just before 4 p.m., while responding to the injured hiker, HFD received another call about a lost hiker on the Kaunala Ridge trail in Aina Haina. The hiker, a 69-year-old man, had been hiking for two and a half hours when he called 911 because he was lost and did not think he could make it off the trail before dark.

Around 5 p.m. today, rescue personnel located the man and airlifted him to safety as well.