A surprise bill proposing opening up tow-in surfing to smaller waves would result in the exact opposite of its stated goal of increasing safety (“New bill would allow tow-in surfing in Hawaii’s smaller waves,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31).

Under current law, tow-in surfers cannot be within 1,000 feet of paddle-in surfers for obvious safety reasons, and in accordance with standard maritime and U.S. Coast Guard rules that always give priority to nonmotorized individuals and craft over any motorized craft.

If this bill is passed, dangerous and potentially fatal interactions with motorized personal watercraft and paddle- in surfers would be inevitable.

I personally have been harassed and put in danger repeatedly by tow-in surfers not respecting the 1,000-foot law now on the books. Not only have I been nearly run over by personal watercraft or strangled by the tow rope, but the subtle danger of the wake that personal watercraft generate migrate onto the face of the wave, making it even more difficult to surf a wave with human power alone.

Whatever happened to earning your wave without cheating?

Rob Yonover

Hawaii Kai

Mauna Kea summit could benefit everyone

The Mauna Kea summit could be more than a beautiful Hawaiian summit. It is uniquely situated to be what the Star-Advertiser editorial described as the “perfect brainstorm intersect of science, economy, geography and culture” (Our View, Jan. 31).

For this to happen, people in all these fields need to agree on the importance of this site to continue exploration of the stars and atmosphere of our Earth. House Bill 2024 as proposed would limit astronomy development and limit the number of astronomy facilities.

Our Legislature should vote in the other direction. The benefits of strong facilities on the mountain would benefit everyone. Scientists, astronomers and international agencies use the information gathered by the many telescopes to learn about our universe, and share that information. There would be additional opportunities for jobs and academic growth. Mauna Kea would remain culturally important and grow into something larger than its history.

Constance Oliva

Kailua

To reduce fireworks, ban them statewide

Ratting on one’s neighbor has proven ineffective. While it would be unpopular, even for me, the only way to significantly reduce illegal fireworks is eliminating fireworks altogether, other than public fireworks shows.

It is an impossible feat to identify illegal fireworks from legal fireworks throughout the supply chain. The commingling gives perpetrators the perfect guise, forcing upon port inspectors and police the tedious final task of hands-on inspection to verify legality.

With a passage of such a fireworks bill, along with passage of House Bill 1245 — which would expedite adjudication of fireworks infractions — detection and identification would be easier.

While this would not fully eliminate illegal fireworks, it would significantly reduce the supply arriving in the islands and make it a more costly and risky venture for those who dare.

Grant Kim

Mililani

Support Ige’s efforts for more doctors and nurses

As a high school junior whose dream is to attend the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine, I am grateful that Gov. David Ige recognized the critical shortages of doctors and nurses, and is working hard to address this important issue (“Gov. David Ige proposes $100 refund for every Hawaii taxpayer and their dependents,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 25).

If the Legislature approves Ige’s request to fund the expansion of UH’s doctor residency program so that the number of doctors doing their residency on the neighbor islands can increase from five to 50, it would greatly help the neighbor islands.

Having lived on Maui for 13 years, I am confident that with more doctors doing their residency on the neighbor islands, the greater the likelihood that these physicians will live in communities that need them the most.

Also, thanks to Ige for proposing increased funding to strengthen the university’s nursing program, and to add more clinical instructors at our community colleges to address the increased demand for nursing programs.

Please join me and my family in supporting Ige’s budget proposal for increased access to quality health care.

Riley Yoshio Regan

Wailupe

Hawaii Democrats driven by dark money

This past year it was obvious the Democrats who dominate the Legislature are most interested in pursuing personal vendettas and promoting business-developer interests, like allowing 40-year state land lease extensions without competitive bidding (“Hawaii lawmakers set to extend land lease terms to nearly 100 years,” Star-Advertiser, May 5, 2021).

But this is an election year, so now they make a big show of caring for the common people, like finally raising the minimum wage. But $12 per hour is a joke, since most workers already make more than that. Don’t expect support of a “living wage” from this mostly DINO bunch.

The problem is Democrats are the only game in town, and therefore targeted by much dark money. Many bills given tremendous support in public testimony have mysteriously failed, with suspicions falling on hidden efforts of highly paid lobbyists. The House and Senate finance committees are the final stops, and are notorious as enforcers of the inequitable status quo by often killing popular bills even though they have virtually no financial impacts.

David Leake

Kaneohe

