comscore Off the News: Fight obesity to fight COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Fight obesity to fight COVID-19

  • Today
  • Updated 6:49 p.m.

Various sources have consistently rated Hawaii among the states with the lowest death rates from COVID-19. There are surely multiple reasons for that, but one factor may be a relative low obesity rate — 24.5%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Compare that with the national adult obesity rate of 42%. Read more

