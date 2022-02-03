Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Fight obesity to fight COVID-19 Today Updated 6:49 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Various sources have consistently rated Hawaii among the states with the lowest death rates from COVID-19. There are surely multiple reasons for that, but one factor may be a relative low obesity rate — 24.5%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Compare that with the national adult obesity rate of 42%. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Various sources have consistently rated Hawaii among the states with the lowest death rates from COVID-19. There are surely multiple reasons for that, but one factor may be a relative low obesity rate — 24.5%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Compare that with the national adult obesity rate of 42%. Research continues to show obesity linked with severe outcomes from COVID-19. Another reason, if anyone needs one, to get in better shape and improve one’s overall health. Return of Japanese, Filipino programs Fans of KIKU-TV are rejoicing, as popular multicultural programs such as “Soko ga Japan,” “Kuru Kuru Japan” and “Mystery Theatre” have returned. Thanks to a new deal by KITV4 owner Byron Allen, those Japanese shows as well as Filipino dramas are back. They had ended in July 2021 when KIKU-TV’s former owner changed the station to a shopping channel, an unpopular move among fans of diversity programming. In addition to relaunching KIKU’s Japanese and Filipino shows, expect more KITV4 News on that channel in coming moths. For programming schedule, see www.kitv.com/livestream/tv-listings. Previous Story Off the News: Vaccines for youngest keiki