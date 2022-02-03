Territorial Savings Bank to reopen 2 branches

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Territorial Savings Bank announced Wednesday it will reopen its Pearl City and Kalihi branches on Monday, several weeks after they were temporarily shuttered.

The branches were temporarily closed in mid-January due to staffing challenges related to COVID-19.

“We are grateful to our staff and customers who diligently wear masks and practice social distancing while in our branches,” said Robert Lee, senior vice president of banking services, in a news release. “Their care and compassion for each other helped us to quickly recover from the impact of COVID last month. We want to remind our customers that we offer contact-free banking such as mobile banking, online banking and phone banking so customers can bank safely from home or their office.”

Territorial, which was founded in 1921, has 29 branches on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai.

Separately, the state’s fifth- largest bank said its board of directors has adopted an 11th stock repurchase program. Under the program, the company may repurchase up to $5 million of the company’s outstanding shares.

“We continue to have confidence in our economy as it extends its recovery,” Territorial Chairman and CEO Allan Kitagawa said.

Hawai‘i Life acquires Maui’s Wailea Realty

Residential real estate brokerage Hawai‘i Life has acquired Wailea Realty Corp., a second- generation Maui real estate firm founded in 1972. Hawai‘i Life is coming off its best year on record with $3.68 billion closed in 2021.

“Wailea Realty is an iconic company and it’s an honor to have them join forces with Hawai‘i Life,” Hawai‘i Life CEO Matt Beall said. “We have a lot in common, from the same deep roots in the communities we serve to strong independent identities. They’re already taking full advantage of our in-house marketing, advertising, inside sales and agent services teams.”

Operated by Bradley MacArthur and Tom Tezak, Wailea Realty holds the third-largest market share, behind Hawai‘i Life, in the master-planned resort community of Wailea. Since the acquisition, 53 brokers and salespeople from Wailea Realty have joined the Hawai‘i Life team, expanding the company’s presence and breadth of service on Maui.

“We spent a lot of time considering the best direction for both our clients and our salespeople,” said MacArthur, the president of Wailea Realty. “Hawai‘i Life is an internationally recognized brand that offers our clients extraordinary exposure to potential buyers, and it was very meaningful that they’re a locally owned and operated company.”

Hawaiian Electric awards climate change grants

Hawaiian Electric has awarded grants totaling $77,000 to seven environmental and conservation nonprofit organizations whose programs are aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change through education, stewardship and reforestation.

They are Hawaii Nature Center, Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization, Malama Learning Center, Moanalua Gardens Foundation, North Shore Community Land Trust, Protect & Preserve Hawai‘i and Trees for Honolulu’s Future.