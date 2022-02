Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and Moana Jones Wong survived their quarterfinal heats at the Billabong Pro Pipeline on Wednesday and will compete in the semifinals.

Moore was the star of the day, scoring a 13.33 to beat Brisa Hennessy’s 4.37. Jones Wong’s heat was closer, scoring 11.34 points to beat the 10.44 put up by Isabella Nichols.

Hawaii’s Malia Manuel lost to Tyler Wright of Australia and Lakey Peterson of the U.S. took the last spot.

The next call of the Billabong Pro Pipeline featuring the women’s semifinals the men’s quarterfinals will be on Friday, surf permitting. There will be no competition today.

Chaminade opens season with split

Chaminade’s softball team split its season opening games winning against Corban University 10-2 in six innings and then losing 2-0.

Roosevelt product Jaeda Cabunoc threw a one-hitter, earning her first career win for Chaminade.

Hilo tennis team selected No. 1

Hawaii Hilo men’s tennis team has been named No. 1 in the Pacific West Conference preseason poll.

The Vulcans received six of 10 first-place votes, while No. 3 Hawaii Pacific garnered two.