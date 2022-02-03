comscore Radford runs past Kalani in OIA girls basketball playoffs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Radford runs past Kalani in OIA girls basketball playoffs

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Kalani’s Kristi Yasukochi appeared to have no shot against Radford’s Angel Assad during Wednesday’s OIA girls basketball playoff game at Radford.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Jirah Villanueva scored 14 points and Angel Assad had nine rebounds and three assists as Radford overwhelmed Kalani, 47-23, in the opening round of the OIA Division I girls basketball playoffs. Read more

