Rainbow Wahine basketball surges late past UC Davis

Hawaii shut down the UC Davis offense to erase a 13-point third-quarter deficit and the Rainbow Wahine rallied to a 57-50 Big West women’s basketball victory tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The visiting Aggies led 40-27 with 4:46 left in the third quarter, but UH went on a 30-7 run and held UC Davis without another field goal until there were just five seconds left in the game. By then, the Wahine had all but sealed just their third win over the Aggies in the past 13 meetings.

UH guard Olivia Davies helped spark the comeback and finished with a career-high 17 points, going 10-for-13 from the free-throw line. UH senior Amy Atwell was held to three points through three quarters but hit two 3-pointers in the fourth and finished with 14. She moved within two 3-pointers of the UH career record with 165.

The Wahine (9-8, 5-2 BWC) close out their homestand against UC Riverside at 6 p.m. Saturday.

UC Davis raced out to a 10-1 lead before UH freshman Jacque David sparked a 7-0 Wahine run with a 3-pointer and a layup off an assist from Nnenna Orji. UH scored the first five points of the second quarter and took its first lead at 18-17 on Atwell’s drive to the basket for her lone score of the half.

Davies converted a three-point play to tie it 21-21, but UC Davis center Sage Stobbart hit a 3-pointer to trigger a 10-2 surge and the Aggies went into halftime with a 31-24 lead.

UC Davis opened up a 40-27 lead in the third quarter and the Wahine misfired from the field until Davies hit a mid-range jumper at the 2:14 mark of the period. The Aggies cooled off as well and UH chopped into the lead when Meilani McBee drained a corner 3-pointer and Davies banked in another at the buzzer.

Atwell hit her first 3-pointer of the game at the 8:45 mark of the fourth quarter and tied the game at 41-41 with a free throw.

After UC Davis reclaimed the lead on two Evanne Turner free throws, Kallin Spiller scored in the post off an assist from Davies. Atwell hit a pull-up jumper to beat the shot clock and drained a 3-pointer to give UH a 48-43 lead with 4:10 left.

Davies went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line over the next three minutes to set a career high.

UC Davis was 0-for-12 from the field in the fourth quarter until Turner, who led the the Aggies with 16 points, hit a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left.