Honolulu police arrest boy, 16, after wallet snatching sends woman, 60, to hospital

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree theft after he allegedly snatched a wallet from a 60-year-old woman while she was pumping gas in Honolulu.
The alleged theft occurred on the 1300 block of South Beretania Street around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said the woman was pumping gas when the boy took her wallet and fled in a getaway vehicle that was reported stolen.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, witnesses said the victim was dragged about 30 feet before falling to the ground.
The woman sustained abrasions to her head and shoulder and was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
Police later located and arrested the teen.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.