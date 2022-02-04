Man, 28, dragged girl to Kaneohe restroom and assaulted her, court documents say

Prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a young girl in Kaneohe Monday.

Jai T. Troche was charged Wednesday with first-degree attempted sexual assault, kidnapping and third-degree sexual assault. He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $1 million aggregate bail.

The alleged assault occurred at a community center of Hookipa Kahaluu, a state public housing complex on Ahuimanu Road. The girl is under age 10.

Police in court documents said a male identified as Troche grabbed the victim by her arms, dragged her into the men’s restroom and locked the door.

The girl screamed for help when he covered her mouth and began to sexually assault her, police said. The victim lost consciousness because Troche covered her mouth to muffle her screams, according to court documents.

After the alleged assault, Troche exited the bathroom and ran away but witnesses detained him until police arrived.

He has a criminal record of a felony conviction for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and a petty misdemeanor conviction for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.

Hookipa Kahaluu is managed by Hawaii Affordable Properties Inc.

In a statement, regional property manager Randeatte McEnroe said, “Management is working very closely with the authorities and the family to assist in any way possible to ensure that the victim receives the justice that she deserves.”

According to McEnroe, the suspect is not a resident at the complex nor is he related or a guest of any resident of the property.