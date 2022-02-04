comscore The USS Michael Murphy returns home to Pearl Harbor after eight-month deployment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
The USS Michael Murphy returns home to Pearl Harbor after eight-month deployment

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  The USS Michael Murphy returned Thursday to Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam after eight months at sea with operations in the Mideast and South China Sea.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The USS Michael Murphy returned Thursday to Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam after eight months at sea with operations in the Mideast and South China Sea.

  Petty Officer Lucas Tidwell greeted his 8-monthold son, Kailo, with wife Magen. Tidwell deployed aboard the USS Michael Murphy when his son was only 2 weeks old.

    PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Petty Officer Lucas Tidwell greeted his 8-monthold son, Kailo, with wife Magen. Tidwell deployed aboard the USS Michael Murphy when his son was only 2 weeks old.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy returned to its home port of Pearl Harbor on Thursday morning after an eight-month deployment. Families waving welcome signs lined the pier-side as they waited for the ship and their loved ones aboard to pull in. Read more

