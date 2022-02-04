The USS Michael Murphy returns home to Pearl Harbor after eight-month deployment
By Kevin Knodell
Today
- Updated 11:06 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The USS Michael Murphy returned Thursday to Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam after eight months at sea with operations in the Mideast and South China Sea.
PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Petty Officer Lucas Tidwell greeted his 8-monthold son, Kailo, with wife Magen. Tidwell deployed aboard the USS Michael Murphy when his son was only 2 weeks old.
