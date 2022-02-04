Honolulu Police Department discipline report lists 5 years of officer misbehavior
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:10 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
“It’s unfortunate, but we do have a small number of officers who make bad choices. … We hope that the public does not judge all officers based on the actions of a few.”
Rade Vanic
Interim Honolulu police chief
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree