Honolulu Police Department discipline report lists 5 years of officer misbehavior | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department discipline report lists 5 years of officer misbehavior

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“It’s unfortunate, but we do have a small number of officers who make bad choices. … We hope that the public does not judge all officers based on the actions of a few.”</strong> <strong>Rade Vanic</strong> <em>Interim Honolulu police chief</em>

    “It’s unfortunate, but we do have a small number of officers who make bad choices. … We hope that the public does not judge all officers based on the actions of a few.”

    Rade Vanic

    Interim Honolulu police chief

Sixty-one Honolulu police officers were disciplined for breaking the law or violating department policies in connection with incidents from 2017 through 2021, according to an annual report submitted this week to the Legislature. Read more

