Hawaii News

West Oahu region has large segmentof registered medical cannabis patients

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight

The growing West Oahu community now has its first medical cannabis dispensary with Thursday’s opening of Cure Oahu’s 2,200-square-foot facility in Kapolei. Read more

