West Oahu region has large segmentof registered medical cannabis patients

The growing West Oahu community now has its first medical cannabis dispensary with Thursday’s opening of Cure Oahu’s 2,200-square-foot facility in Kapolei. Read more

The region is home to a large segment of the island’s registered medical cannabis patients, according to state Department of Health data. Like Cure Oahu’s first dispensary, at 727 Kapahulu Ave., the company’s newest outlet, at Kapolei Village Center, sells locally grown cannabis products, educational materials and merchandise.

“We are excited to establish a safe and secure location on Oahu’s west side for our customer’s medical cannabis needs,” Cure Oahu Dispensary Director George Bullock said in a statement. “Providing clients with expanded facilities across Oahu is extremely important to the growth of the industry.”

Monique Nuuanu is store manager at the Ka­polei dispensary, which features a lobby and dispensing area with electronic kiosks where clients can discuss their medical needs with customer specialists, according to a news release. Products include a selection of indica, sativa and hybrid strains, as well as lozenges, tinctures, oils and concentrates.

In accordance with DOH regulations, the secure facility is open only to patients with state- issued ”329 cards” and a valid driver’s license, state ID or passport. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Visit CureOahu.com for ordering and additional information.