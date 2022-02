Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Guillaume Tattevin of the University of Hawaii men’s tennis team was named the Big West Player of the Week on Thursday, the first such honor of his career.

Tattevin, a sophomore from Serris, France, won all four of his singles matches last week, against UNLV, UC Riverside, Weber State and New Mexico State.

Hilo hoops teams fall to Azusa Pacific

The Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost on Thursday to Azusa Pacific in Hilo.

The women took the court first against the No. 3 Cougars (16-1, 12-0 PacWest) and were defeated 69-54. Kayla Shaw led Azusa Pacific with 19 points, while Sara Shimizu led Hilo (7-7, 4-6) with 12 points.

The men didn’t fare much better, losing 89-51 to the Cougars (11-6, 8-2 PacWest). Allan McBride led Azusa Pacific with 17 points, while Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones led Hilo (10-9, 6-6) with 20 points.