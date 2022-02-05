comscore Firefighters extricate driver pinned inside dump truck | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighters extricate driver pinned inside dump truck

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:25 pm

  According to witnesses, the tire on a dump truck blew and caused the driver to lose control, crashing into two vehicles, EMS said in a report.

    According to witnesses, the tire on a dump truck blew and caused the driver to lose control, crashing into two vehicles, EMS said in a report.

  Only the white sedan was occupied. The red car was parked and unoccupied.

    Only the white sedan was occupied. The red car was parked and unoccupied.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment this afternoon to free a man in his 50s pinned in a commercial dump truck after it crashed into two other vehicles on Sand Island Access Road.

Another injured man managed to get out on his own from a sedan, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Emergency Medical Services said the man in the sedan is 45 years old.

HFD got the 911 call at 4:39 p.m. for a multi-vehicle collision fronting 220 Sand Island Access Road.

Firefighters worked to free the man in the truck using battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools. Once freed, his care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services personnel on scene at 5 p.m.

EMS transferred both men in serious condition to a hospital.

According to witnesses, the tire on a dump truck blew and caused the driver to lose control, crashing into two vehicles, EMS said in a report.

Only the sedan was occupied. The other was parked and unoccupied.

