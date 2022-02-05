Firefighters extricate driver pinned inside dump truck

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment this afternoon to free a man in his 50s pinned in a commercial dump truck after it crashed into two other vehicles on Sand Island Access Road.
Another injured man managed to get out on his own from a sedan, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
Emergency Medical Services said the man in the sedan is 45 years old.
HFD got the 911 call at 4:39 p.m. for a multi-vehicle collision fronting 220 Sand Island Access Road.
Firefighters worked to free the man in the truck using battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools. Once freed, his care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services personnel on scene at 5 p.m.
EMS transferred both men in serious condition to a hospital.
According to witnesses, the tire on a dump truck blew and caused the driver to lose control, crashing into two vehicles, EMS said in a report.
Only the sedan was occupied. The other was parked and unoccupied.
