Hawaii News

Kupuna bills address housing, aid in dying

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

A package of five bills aimed at assisting Hawaii’s seniors in daily living — and dying — was unveiled Friday by the Kupuna Caucus, the only legislative caucus comprising members of the public, 126 organizations and agencies, and lawmakers. Read more

