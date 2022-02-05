comscore Jeremiah White’s clutch play fuels Kaimuki to win over Kalani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jeremiah White’s clutch play fuels Kaimuki to win over Kalani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaimuki’s Rashawn Fritz-Betiru drove to the basket ahead of Kalani’s Jacob Shibuya on Friday.

Jeremiah White hit a key free throw with 18.3 seconds left as Kaimuki edged Kalani 48-46 on Friday night at the Falcons’ gym. Read more

