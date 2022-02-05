Jeremiah White’s clutch play fuels Kaimuki to win over Kalani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jeremiah White hit a key free throw with 18.3 seconds left as Kaimuki edged Kalani 48-46 on Friday night at the Falcons’ gym.

A raucous crowd of around 200 looked on, including a hearty Bulldogs contingent.

White finished with 10 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Senior Rashawn Fritz-Betiru had a team-high 17 points as the visiting Bulldogs improved to 4-4 in OIA East play (7-4 overall). The win also brought Kaimuki closer to Kalani in the East Division II standings.

Jacob Shibuya had 17 points and Kainoa Lee tallied 14 for Kalani, now 6-2 in league play (9-2 overall).

“It was a great game, could’ve gone either way. We missed some free throws down the stretch, but we hung on to win,” Kaimuki coach Greydon Espinda said. “The team is getting better. They’re working hard each and every day. No complaints. They love it. We love the competition and we look forward to the next game.”

The Bulldogs stormed to a 17-8 lead in the first half against Kalani’s normally stingy defense. The Falcons cut the lead to five, but center Harmon Sio score in the post to spark a 7-4 run, opening Kaimuki’s lead to 24-12 with 1:22 left in the first half.

For the rest of the half, however, Kaimuki committed four consecutive turnovers against Kalani’s 2-2-1 press, and inexplicably committed four consecutive fouls.

That allowed the home team to sink seven free throws to cut the lead to 24-19 at the half.

The second half was a pendulum of momentum swings by the rival programs. Lee’s straightaway 3 gave Kalani a 29-28 lead with 3:17 left in the third quarter. The teams exchanged leads two more times before Sio hustled for a putback and a 34-33 Bulldogs lead to start the fourth quarter.

That sparked an 8-3 run as Daysen Lupica scored on a reverse layup on a feed from Malu Cleveland, and White banked in a runner on a fast break for a 40-35 lead.

Kalani had its chances as Kaimuki committed more fouls down the stretch. Lee’s third 3-pointer cut the lead to 45-41 with 29.6 seconds left, but Fritz-Betiru connected on two free throws for a six-point cushion.

Lee then drove to the rim and scored on a traditional three-point play to cut the margin to 47-44 with 21.8 seconds remaining.

White then went to the foul line with 18.3 seconds left, missed the first shot on his double bonus, but swished the second for a 48-44 lead.

Lee scored a basket with seven seconds left, and Kaimuki let the ball roll out of bounds as time expired.

Kaimuki hosts Kaiser on Tuesday and closes regular-season play at McKinley on Thursday.

Kalani will host Kalaheo on Tuesday and travel to Roosevelt on Thursday.

