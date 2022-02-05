Amy Atwell breaks University of Hawaii women’s basketball 3-point record in rout of UC Riverside

Hawaii senior Amy Atwell scored 21 points and broke the Rainbow Wahine basketball program’s career 3-point record in a 76-57 win over UC Riverside tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Atwell entered the game two 3-pointers shy the UH all-time record of 167 held by Megan Tinnin since 2011. She hit her first of the night early in the second quarter and tied the record at the 9:39 mark of the fourth quarter. Atwell then made the record her own a minute later when she stepped back behind the arc on the left wing to drop in No. 168.

Atwell went to the bench soon after with UH in control and finished the night with an 8-for-9 shooting performance from the field and 3-for-4 from 3-point range. She also went 2-for-3 from the free-throw line and led UH with eight rebounds.

By the time Atwell exited the game, the Rainbow Wahine (10-8, 6-2 Big West) were well on their way to their third straight win.

UH guard Daejah Phillips finished with 12 points off the bench and guard Olivia Davies and forward Nnenna Orji added 11 each.

Atwell went 5-for-5 from the field in the first half and hit her lone 3-point attempt of the half to give UH a 25-11 lead at the 7:44 mark of the second quarter.

The Wahine hit eight of their first 10 shots of the period, with Davies and Kelsie Imai connecting on corner 3-pointers. Seven UH players had at least three points in the half, with Davies adding eight going into the break.

UC Riverside (6-10, 3-6) struggled to keep pace in a 30% shooting performance in the half and UH outscored the Highlanders 22-9 in the second quarter.

Jordan Webster led UCR with 15 points.

UH goes on the road for games at Cal State Fullerton on Thursday and Long Beach State on Saturday.