Hawaii men’s basketball team blows 14-point lead in loss to UC Davis

Hawaii missed two 3-point attempts in the final six seconds and blew a 14-point second half lead in a 68-65 loss to UC Davis today at University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif.
Ezra Manjon led all scorers with 20 points and Elijah Pepper added 19 for UC Davis (9-8, 3-3 Big West), which beat the Rainbow Warriors (11-7, 6-2) for the second time in the last seven meetings to drop UH out of a first-place tie in conference play.
Kamaka Hepa had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the ‘Bows, who took their largest lead of the game at 50-36 on two free throws by Amoro Lado with 11:30 remaining in the second half.
Hawaii had a drought of nearly seven minutes without a field goal in the second half.
UH trailed 66-62 when Noel Coleman was fouled on a layup and converted the free throw to cut the deficit to one with 13 seconds remaining.
UC Davis made one of two free throws after a foul to go up by two and Coleman had a step-back 3-pointer blocked by Ade Adebayo with six seconds remaining.
The Aggies made one of two free throws again and Junior Madut had a 3-pointer to tie but missed.
Hawaii will return home to host Long Beach State on Thursday.
