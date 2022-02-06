Man, 29, dies in Punaluu rollover crash

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 29-year-old man died after the vehicle he was operating rolled over and was wedged on its side between two trees in Punaluu.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the man was pinned in his vehicle following a crash fronting 53-069 Kamehameha Hwy. around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

HFD sent five units, staffed with 15 personnel, in response to a 911 call, with the first firefighters arriving on scene at 9:53 p.m. to find the man still inside his vehicle.

While quickly searching the surrounding area for additional occupants possibly ejected in the crash, HFD also worked to stabilize the vehicle amd extract the man inside.

Using equipment that included battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools, rescuers removed the vehicle’s roof and freed the man at 10:07 p.m. Once the man was removed from his vehicle, EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Honolulu police are investigating the crash. No additional information was immediately available.