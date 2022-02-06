Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra holds youth talent competition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Young musicians who will be graduating from high school this year are invited to participate in the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s “Na Hoku ‘Opio (Young Stars)” competition.

The competition gives graduates of the class of 2022 the opportunity to perform as a guest artist with the symphony in its Starlight Series, a summer concert series that launched last year at the Waikiki Shell.

The competition is open to strings, piano, voice, woodwinds, brass and percussion. Last year, cellist Mira Hu, violinist Erin Nishi and vocalist Sophia Stark performed with the symphony.

Submissions must total 10 minutes or less. There is no set repertoire list, but contestants must email the orchestra at nho@hawaiisymphonyorchestra.org before submitting their application to have their piece approved. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the symphony would prefer to keep the orchestra at a minimal size, so it is recommending works from the baroque, classical and early romantic periods.

A video of the performance must be posted on YouTube by March 31.

Visit myhso.org/young-stars to apply online and for directions on posting video. Winners will be announced on May 2.