Now Read This: ‘Snow Angel Sand Angel,’ ‘The Teen’s Guide to Face-to-Face Connections in a Screen-to-Screen World’

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Snow Angel, Sand Angel”

By Lois-Ann Yamanaka

Claire, who lives on the island of Hawaii, has never, ever seen snow. Her father takes her family up to Mauna Kea, but the snow there isn’t what she expected. Can she delight in the special joys of winter in her own way right there, on the Big Island of Hawaii?

Ages 5-9

“The Teen’s Guide to Face-to-Face Connections in a Screen-to-Screen World”

By Jonathan McKee and Alyssa McKee

What if your phone truly helped you connect with people? Here are 40 random realizations discovered over the last five years. They’ll help you navigate face-to-face communication in a screen-to-screen world too.

Ages 13 and up