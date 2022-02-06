comscore Board of Education weighs qualifications for tough superintendent job | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Board of Education weighs qualifications for tough superintendent job

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Interim superintendent Keith Hayashi speaks during a news conference at Kawananakoa Middle School on Aug. 2. The next permanent superintendent will be expected to lead Hawaii’s public schools not only through the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying troubles, such as loss of student learning, and health and safety challenges, but also navigate preexisting issues.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Interim superintendent Keith Hayashi speaks during a news conference at Kawananakoa Middle School on Aug. 2. The next permanent superintendent will be expected to lead Hawaii’s public schools not only through the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying troubles, such as loss of student learning, and health and safety challenges, but also navigate preexisting issues.

Don’t read anything into the fact that it’s been six months and counting that Keith Hayashi has been acting as the interim state superintendent of Hawaii’s public schools. So says the head of the search for the next permanent superintendent. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: December 27 – December 31, 2021

Scroll Up