Hawaii sees 833 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 227,284

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 833 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 227,284 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,226.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 906 fatalities on Oahu, 167 on Hawaii island, 116 on Maui, 22 on Kauai, three on Molokai and 12 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

Hawaii Department of Health investigators find out the vaccination status of each positive case after the fact, which is why those statistics are not included side by side in the daily case counts, officials have previously said.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 898,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 76.2 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count includes 488 new cases on Oahu, 125 on Hawaii island, 92 on Maui, 94 on Kauai, four on Molokai, seven on Lanai and 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The daily infection tally is usually from cases reported to the state two days earlier.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 158,481 on Oahu, 24,543 on Hawaii island, 26,958 on Maui, 10,530 on Kauai, 891 on Molokai, and 580 on Lanai. There are also 5,301 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 21,158 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 1,650.

By island, Oahu has 13,914 active cases, the Big Island has 2,710, Maui has 2,554, Kauai has 1,812, Molokai has 62 and Lanai has 106.

Hawaii health officials said the state’s electronic data collection system for cases has become so overwhelmed by the number of test results that it stopped processing negative test results between Jan. 16 and 30. The move should provide a more accurate daily count of positive cases, officials said, but the change means that the state will not be able to calculate the case positivity rate.

State health officials said the positivity rate for each county is currently unavailable. As of Jan. 31, state health officials are using an interim method to calculate the statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average infection count is 1,065 and its seven-day average positivity rate is 8.4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,742,923 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today, up 8,681 from Friday.

Health officials say that 75.2% of the state’s population is now vaccinated, 82.3% have received at least one dose, and 35.6% have received a third dose of the booster.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,730 have required hospitalizations, with 19 new hospitalizations reported today.

Thirty-two hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 5,698 hospitalizations within the state, 4,307 have been on Oahu, 730 on Maui, 529 on the Big Island, 116 on Kauai, 11 on Molokai and five on Lanai.

