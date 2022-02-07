Honolulu police close Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay for ‘possible barricade situation’

The Honolulu Police Department has shut down a section of Kamehameha Highway in Windward Oahu due to a criminal investigation today.
Kamehameha Highway between Keneke’s and Kahana Bay was closed to traffic before 1:45 p.m.
HPD said officers were responding to a “possible barricade situation,” but provided no further details.
———
This breaking news story will be updated once information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.