Honolulu police close Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay for ‘possible barricade situation’

The Honolulu Police Department has shut down a section of Kamehameha Highway in Windward Oahu due to a criminal investigation today.

Kamehameha Highway between Keneke’s and Kahana Bay was closed to traffic before 1:45 p.m.

HPD said officers were responding to a “possible barricade situation,” but provided no further details.

